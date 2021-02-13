Opening up. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik revealed one of the things she struggles with in her postpartum journey is an increase in Tourette’s syndrome tics.

“I was about 7 or 8 when I was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome. I have the chronic kind, so as I get older, I’m more aware of it. I have a mild case, but if you’re dealing with it, it doesn’t feel mild,” Loren, 32, said in her confessional on the February 1 episode of discovery+’s 90 Day Diaries. “So, factor that in with being a new mom — i’s a recipe for disaster.”

The Florida resident revealed she’s also suffering from insomnia and anxiety five months after giving birth to her son Shai, whom she shares with husband Alexei Brovarnik.

“I’m just overwhelmed. I’m a new parent, there’s a global pandemic, I am adjusting to working from home. I feel like I’m spreading myself so thin, but I mean, that’s just my life,” Loren said. “I definitely took for granted how easy things were pre-baby.”

During her morning FaceTime call with her dad, Loren opened up about how all of the stress has affected her Tourette’s.

“Yeah, I think it’s because like, he’s getting bigger and I’m not ready for all these changes and Alex is ready for baby No. 2 already,” Loren told her dad, assuring him that she isn’t pregnant yet. Her dad advised her to hold off on expanding her family with Alexei, 31, if she doesn’t feel ready.

In her confessional, Loren revealed she felt pressure to have another baby because her husband wants “a lot of kids.” But since she gave birth to Shai via a C-section due to complications from preeclampsia, Loren explained her body was still healing. With her postpartum hormones still fluctuating on top of working a full-time job, she didn’t think it would be wise to have another child when she’s still “figure out how to be a mom.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Later in the episode, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The Israel native decided to treat his wife to a home-cooked meal and give her the night off from the kitchen. “It’s hard to see Loren struggle and be so tired and all these postpartum effects, but I’m doing my best to support her and we get through it,” Alex said in his confessional.

The couple got all dressed up for their romantic dinner date at home. During their meal, the couple discussed their plans for baby No. 2. Loren opened up about her concerns and Alex understood. “If you want to wait a little longer, we can wait a little longer,” he told his wife.