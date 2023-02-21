Tough times. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik faced serious medical concerns before she welcomed baby No. 3, daughter Ariel Raya, with her husband, Alexei ​​Brovarnik, in September 2022.

During the Monday, February 20, episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren, 34, revealed that her blood sugar needed to be closely monitored and she had to modify her diet due to her gestational diabetes.

“With gestational diabetes, the baby tends to grow faster,” the TLC personality explained. “All I know is that if I can’t keep my diet under control, I’m going to have to start insulin and I’m terrified of needles.”

Loren – who is also the mother to sons Shai, 2, and Asher, 1 – went on to detail how she manages the condition. “I have to take my blood four times a day and I have to pee on a stick every single morning too,” she shared.

“It was hard at first, but I think I’m doing really good. With Shai and Asher, I had cravings,” Loren added. “With this one, I’m not really craving anything. I just want a little bit of everything.”

Later in the episode, Loren became emotional when she learned that she had to start taking insulin. “I don’t want to think the worst or anything, but both Shai and Ash were born early, and I’m scared that with gestational diabetes, the baby is going to come even sooner and be a preemie ​because the baby tends to grow faster when you have gestational diabetes,” she said through tears.

“I have a month left,” the Florida native continued about her pregnancy. “It’s hard but I know there are people who have it way worse than me, but the reality is this is what I’m dealing with and it’s really hard.”

Alexei, 34, chimed in, “We definitely don’t want another NICU experience. Loren has to keep her levels of sugar under control, and it’s very nerve-wracking.”

Loren continued to face health concerns when she hit the 32-week mark of her pregnancy. After experiencing contractions, she was admitted to the hospital and put on a magnesium drip. The doctors were able to stop the contractions, though the reality star was put on bed rest for two weeks.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

One week later, the couple returned to the hospital and Loren delivered Ariel at 33-weeks.

Despite their concerns, Loren was able to give birth to their daughter with few complications. “It was so amazing to see it’s a girl,” Ariel said after meeting Ariel for the first time.

“Everyone was cheering, I had no idea what was going on,” Loren recalled of the experience. “The excitement that I felt and that I’m sure you felt when you heard it was a girl, finding out, I’ll never be able to explain that to anybody.”

After they welcomed their baby girl, the couple agreed that they were done having kids. Meanwhile, Loren’s doctors also agreed that “this was the last baby, no matter what” due to her difficult pregnancy.