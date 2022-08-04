Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3.

Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”

After explaining that she was using the face mask as a way to cheer herself up, Loren continued to share advice. “I just want you to know that if you’re having a bad day, you just do something that puts a smile on your face. Even if it’s for 5 minutes, 5 hours, 10 minutes,” the reality star continued. “Just know that it’s OK to have a bad day and tomorrow’s a new day.”

Loren continued to hint that she’s not doing well in a series of Instagram Stories posts on Thursday, August 4. “I still feel kind of s–ty and I feel like that’s still OK,” she told her followers. “Cause sometimes your mood just goes over to the next day and it doesn’t make it right. It doesn’t make it wrong. It doesn’t make you a bad person.” She added, “We’re human, right?”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Despite still feeling “s–ty,” Loren explained that she was making the most of her day by putting on makeup and wearing a cute dress. “Hopefully later and tomorrow will be much better,” she continued. “So if anybody else out there is still having a s–ty day, don’t be hard on yourself. It’s OK to have an extra day to feel like s–t.”

In a following Instagram Stories slide, the TLC star shared a selfie that captured her behind the wheel of her car. “Normalize being a human being and openly talking about having bad days even if it’s more than 1 day at a time!” the text on screen read.

Loren – who has been open about dealing with postpartum depression in the past – spoke about the bad days as she is expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

The couple made their reality TV debut on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé after meeting during a Birthright Israel program trip. Their relationship started as a fling, though they quickly fell in love and continued to share their journey on various spinoffs. Loren and the Ukraine native, 33, share two children together: son Shai, 2, and son Asher, 11 months.

In May, Loren and Alexei announced they were expecting their third child together. “Happy Early Mother’s Day We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” Loren captioned a maternity photo with Alexei, Shai and Asher. “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB! #teambrovarnik #babyb #boyorgirl #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days.”

The next month, the couple exclusively told In Touch that baby No. 3 will be their last. “We don’t know the gender. We’re not finding out,” the New York native said. “Because this is the last one. We’re done. I’m done.”