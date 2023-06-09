Financial woes. 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Kolini Faagata received a civil judgment for personal debt, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Kolini, 31, owes $4,896 to large debt collection agency Portfolio Recovery Associates, according to legal records exclusively ​viewed by In Touch.

The paperwork was filed in October 2022 and is a non-landlord/tenant dispute, meaning that the money owed is likely linked to personal credit card debt.

Kolini is best known for her appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk alongside her older sister, Kalani Faagata.

“Sitting in bed talking s—t with my sister = my favorite thing,” the TLC personality captioned a photo of the pair filming via Instagram in August 2021. Kolini added that she and Kalani, 34, have the “same brain” in another post.

Kalani previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk with her husband, Asuelu Pulaa. However, Asuelu, 28, stopped appearing sometime in 2022 and Kolini took his place.

His absence on the show sparked rumors that the pair – who made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé – have split since tying the knot in 2018.

Fans previously saw signs of trouble during the season 3 premiere of 90 Day Diaries in March 2022. At the time, Kalani and Asuelu, 28, struggled with communication issues and got into a huge fight as they prepared to sell their Utah home.

After the episode aired, they both unfollowed each other on social media and Kalani publicly slammed her husband for allegedly blocking her on Instagram.

Asuelu continued to fuel speculation in June 2022 when he told his social media followers that the California native had become distant. “She don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me,” he wrote at the time. “She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me. Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

Later that month, the Samoa native told his fans that he’s “single.”

However, the pair were seemingly back on good terms by December 2022. They shared several photos via social media together as they celebrated Christmas with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy, and even enjoyed a date night.

Despite their reconciliation, Kalani once again sparked split rumors in March 2023 when she dodged questions about their alleged split during an Instagram Story Q&A.

Most recently, she said she was “trying [her] best” while sharing adorable photos of their sons via Instagram in April 2023. After she shared the post, several of her followers took to the comments section to show their support.

Despite the rumors, In Touch can exclusively confirm that neither Kalani nor Asuelu have filed for divorce and they are still married.