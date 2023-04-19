Weighing in. Josh Seiter shares his reaction to his ex-girlfriend and 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle reuniting with her husband, Paul Staehle.

“I honestly think they deserve each other at this point,” Josh, ​35 exclusively tells In Touch. ​”This news disgusts me. It’s sick.”

The former Bachelorette contestant and Karine, 27, broke up in December 2022 after less than one month of dating following an argument over one of his exes.

“Just two days after my last visit, she messaged me asking why I liked my ex’s post on Instagram,” Josh told In Touch at the time. “I told her, me and [Love After Lockup alum] Lizzie Kommes don’t talk anymore, and I simply saw the post and hit the like button and not to worry, but she seemed bent on fighting.”

The former couple began dating during Karine’s estrangement from Paul, 40. However, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Paul and Karine are “officially back together” in April 2023.

“Paul was in Brazil, Karine begged him to come back,” an insider close to Paul shared.

The TLC couple made their reality TV debut in 2017 during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. They tied the knot in November 2017 before welcoming their eldest son, Pierre, in March 2019. Paul and Karine’s family continued to grow when she gave birth to their second son, Ethan, in February 2021.

The reality stars faced several ups and downs throughout their relationship and seemingly hit a breaking point in December 2021 after a video began to circulate online that showed the pair in a physical altercation.

TLC

Following the physical fight, the Brazil native filed a restraining order against Paul on December 30, 2021. In the paperwork, Karine claimed that she was she was a victim of rape and domestic violence in the order. However, In Touch exclusively reported that she dropped the restraining order in February.

The drama continued in June 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited sent out a missing person alert for Pierre, 4. He was believed to have gone missing because both he and Ethan, 2, were already in Child Protective Services’ (CPS) custody at the time after the parents lost custody.

Pierre was found on July 3, 2022, and he was reunited with Ethan in the same foster family.

In November 2022, Paul revealed that he and Karine were on good terms and that they were working together to gain back custody of their sons.