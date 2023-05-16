New 90 Day Fiancé star Jordan Mason may have told her boyfriend Everton that she wants no secrets in their relationship, however, she has a few of her own — including two felony charges and one arrest. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star’s criminal past.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ Star Jordan Mason Get Arrested?

According to online records obtained by In Touch, the TLC personality was charged with two felony counts of witness tampering stemming from a March 2011 arrest.

The indictment stated that the Texas native threatened a husband and wife with their safety, “with intent to influence the said [witnesses] to withhold, abstain from or discontinue” in an official proceeding, according to Starcasm.

The witnesses that Mason allegedly tampered with were victims of a frightening armed robbery, according to documents obtained by Starcasm. A Texas couple listed a TV for sale on Craigslist and arranged with a prospective buyer at their home. While the wife stayed inside the residence, the husband arranged to meet with the buyer in the garage. Unfortunately, multiple men arrived in a white SUV instead of a buyer.

“As soon as [the husband] showed the men the television, one of the men pulled a gun and pointed it at [the husband’s] head,” the documents stated. “The other man also brandished a gun and closed the garage door. One of the men forced [the husband] into the house, while the other looked for [the wife].”

After hearing screaming, the wife locked herself in a bathroom before calling 911. However, one of the men broke into the bathroom and held her at gunpoint in her husband’s office. Both the husband and wife were later bound with zip ties.

“Suspect One received a phone call at this point and he directed the caller to ‘come around to the back,’” the report continued. “[The husband] believed this meant “there was more, more of them, and someone was going to drive around the back with a truck to take everything.”

After police sirens could be heard closing in on the neighborhood, “Suspect One and Suspect Two ran out of the home, leaving the [couple] bound on the floor,” the report continued.

One of the suspects attempted to hide on a neighbor’s roof before being later apprehended at a gas station. He was later indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of unlawful restraint.

While it is unclear what Mason’s connection is to the suspects involved in the armed robbery, the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise alum was accused of interfering with the victims. The outlet states that one of the suspects involved was five years older than Mason and from the same Texas city.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jordan Go to Jail?

In January 2012, the 90 Day Fiancé star pleaded no contest and was sentenced the following month to eight days in county jail, five years of probation and 400 hours of community service.