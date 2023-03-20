90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher may live on a farm in Oklahoma, but the TLC newbie casually dropped the fact that she had two master’s degrees under her belt during a tense scene while learning how to fit in the role of a wife in fiancé Rishi Singh’s Indian culture. So how does Jen make a living apart from filming reality TV? Keep reading to find out more about Jen’s job, what she does for a living and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jen Boecher’s Job?

Jen had always considered herself “a bit of a nomad” and had lived in 5-6 major cities before settling in Oklahoma on her family’s farm.

“I’m not gonna do the 2.0 kids and live in a house in the suburbs. That’s just not me,” she said during her debut on the January 29 episode.

Discovery+

While she worked on her family’s farm while on the show, after relocating to India to be with her future husband, fans watched Rishi tell Jen that culturally, it is custom for a wife to move in with her husband’s family in a shared multiple-family home — hinting that he wants Jen to live in the house he shared with his mother, brother and sister, among other family members.

After learning the long list of responsibilities expected of her, which included waking up at 4 a.m. to make tea for the household to spending the entire day cleaning the home, Jen casually revealed she held two prestigious college degrees after telling her fiancé, Rishi, she didn’t want to live in a joint family after getting married.

“I’m not sure that serving Rishi’s family is the life for me,” Jen confessed to producers during the March 12 episode. “I don’t have two Master’s degrees so I can go be a maid for your family.”

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Jen Make a Living?

Apart from working on her family’s farm, Jen is actually a speech pathologist. The Oklahoma native revealed the little-known fact after fellow franchise costar, Sumit Singh, posted a clip from a 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk appearance featuring a scene between Jen and Rishi in March 2023.

Jen reposted Sumit’s Instagram Story, writing, “As an SLP, based on my experience, Rishi is not meeting developmental milestones in the area of speech and language. (e.g. ‘I have fiancee’),” according to Screenrant. She also added that she and Rishi have “some work to do.”

According to Jen’s Instagram, she also offers wedding planning services. “Love watching you and Rishi. Are you both running the wedding planning business?” a fan commented on one of Jen’s Instagram posts in March 2023. Rishi responded, “yes,” and Jen provided more details.

“Right now we are looking for clients of any race, religion, creed, country, age, etc. who wants the full on Indian wedding experience!” she wrote.

The reality TV personality also earns a paycheck for appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told Radar in January 2019. It was reported that the cast’s compensation works on a sliding scale and landing a spot on a spinoff will earn a higher payout.