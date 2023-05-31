90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda makes extra cash by posting content on OnlyFans, though revealed the guidelines she follows in order to make her boyfriend, Gino Palazzolo, comfortable. Keep scrolling to learn about her side hustle, find out what Gino thinks about her OnlyFans account and more.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jasmine Pineda on OnlyFans?

Jasmine said that she’s “very open and transparent about [her] job as a content creator in OnlyFans.”

“There might be a misconception about OnlyFans, you know, I am guilty myself because in the past I look at this site just as, you know, pornography,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But actually, you as a content creator, you decide how far you want to go. I’m just there, I don’t know, modeling lingerie, being just sexy, being, you know, provocative.”

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Gino Palazzolo Feel About Jasmine Pineda Being on OnlyFans?

The TLC personality revealed that she and Gino have set certain rules about what she can and cannot post on OnlyFans.

“Gino knows there are certain things that I cannot cross the line, for example, no nudity.” Jasmine explained. “We agree as a couple there’s not going to be any nudity, maybe some transparent stuff like insinuating, but …. you can actually not see at all. … And it’s not just because I’m dating Gino, it’s just that I won’t feel good about it.”

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo Meet?

Gino and Jasmine made their franchise debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2021.

The pair met online in 2019, while he traveled to her native Panama in December 2020 to meet her in person for the very first time.

During the trip, the Michigan native treated Jasmine to a $2,500 vacation to San José Island. While on the romantic getaway, Jasmine received several messages from one of Gino’s ex-girlfriends who warned the reality star that Gino had sent her nude photos of Jasmine.

Gino initially denied his ex’s allegations, though eventually admitted the claim was true. “That was [me] rubbing it into her, yes,” he explained. “But that’s the only time I ever did it, I was showing her, ‘Look how hot my girlfriend is.’”

The pair went on to have several fights about the situation, though ultimately forgave each other and got engaged by the end of the season.

However, it seems they are still facing problems after the season 6 trailer hinted that Jasmine cheated on Gino.

“I’m gonna go to my ex,” she shouted after Gino asked if she had been unfaithful. “He knows how to f—k. He’s the best man I have ever had. F—k you.”

Courtesy of Jasmine Pineda/Instagram

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo Still Together?

It is not clear if Jasmine and Gino are still together.

As of May 2023, they have both deleted their photos together on their separate Instagram accounts. However, Jasmine and Gino still follow each other.

Fans will learn their current relationship status during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC, which premieres on June 4.