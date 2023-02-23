Finding humor. 90 Day Fiancé star Jamal Menzies joked about giving his mom, Kim Menzies, dating advice following her split from Usman “SojaBoy” Umar.

“When my mom asks for dating advice but does the complete opposite,” Jamal, 24, captioned a video via Instagram on Wednesday, February 21.

The clip showed the mother-son duo mouthing along to a song that gave instructions on how to heat something up in a microwave. After Kim, 52, voiced along to a man asking seemingly obvious questions, Jamal jokingly lost his temper and pretended to strangle her. The clip was clearly in good fun, as Kim was seen laughing throughout it.

Jamal added to the joke by captioning the post, “Someone get her away from me.”

Kim and Jamal teamed up to make the video following her split from SojaBoy, 32.

The former couple debuted their relationship on TV during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After capturing the attention of fans, they continued to document their love story on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

During season 7 of the spinoff, fans watched the couple face several obstacles. While Kim struggled to get approval from SojaBoy’s mother, they also didn’t see eye to eye on the “Zara” rapper’s plans to have a polygamous marriage.

Fans watched the pair take a major step in their relationship when Kim proposed during a November 2022 episode.

However, their happiness was short-lived when they began to argue about him marrying another woman during a December 2022 episode. Their problems continued when Kim learned that the Nigeria native wanted to adopt his nephew. The mother of one was originally on board with the idea, though changed her mind when she learned that the parents weren’t aware of his plan.

Courtesy of Jamal Menzies/Instagram

The argument only made matters worse, with Kim complaining that SojaBoy didn’t spend enough time with her when she visited him in Nigeria. She added that they “don’t even have sex.”

Kim confirmed that they split during the season 7 tell-all, which aired in January 2023.

“Done and over,” the San Diego native told host Shaun Robinson when asked about their relationship. “But we’re friends. But we’re cool.”

While Kim joked that she was open to being “friends with benefits” with SojaBoy, she explained that she is the one who “let him go” and will respect his decision to move on.