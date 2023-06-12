Off the market! 90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Cormier revealed there’s a new man in her life following her divorce from David Vázquez Zermeño. Keep scrolling to meet Evelyn’s new boyfriend, Harrison Holland, learn about their relationship and more.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Evelyn Cormier Have a New Boyfriend?

Evelyn took to Instagram on June 11 to introduce her followers to her new boyfriend, Harrison.

“You guys know I like to keep my personal life mostly private (and I still will be doing so) BUT it’s hard to be this happy and not tell anyone about it,” she captioned two selfies of the pair.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Evelyn Cormier’s New Boyfriend, Harrison?

The TLC personality didn’t share much information about her relationship with Harrison, though did tag his Instagram account in their first post together.

Harrison graduated from The University of Tennessee Knoxville and majored in Cinema Studies with a minor in Photography, according to his website.

“My passion in life is storytelling. The best way to persuade, inform, or entertain is through this ancient skill that has always been in us as humans. We use this skill to make sense of the chaotic world we live in and I found that with it I can express not only my own feelings but those of the people who are not as effective at communicating in ways that are universally understandable,” he wrote about his career. “My goal for this portfolio is to show you my skills in Photography, Videography, and graphic design. The Skills I am currently working on fall under the umbrella of Digital Marketing, this is because my desired career field is Digital Media Marketing.”

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Evelyn Cormier Divorce David Vázquez Zermeno?

Evelyn and David, who tied the knot in October 2017, joined the 90 Day Fiancé franchise during season 5 of the reality show.

The pair weren’t meant to be and they announced their split in November 2021 after four years of marriage.

“I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship,” Evelyn exclusively told In Touch in a statement at the time. “This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality. This is a very difficult time for me and there is a long road of healing ahead, but I’m trusting God and the plan He has for me.”

Courtesy of Evelyn Cormier/Instagram

However, David “completely” denied his ex’s “accusations” in his own statement. “Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details,” he added at the time.

Their divorce was finalized in May 2022, In Touch confirmed at the time.