They said “I do!” 90 Day Fiancé stars Ellie Rose and Victor Lean are married after he moved from his native country of Providencia to her hometown of Seattle, Washington on a K-1 visa. The couple announced their wedding on the Monday, March 21 premiere of TLC’s and discovery+’s spinoff, 90 Day Diaries.

Victor and Ellie made their franchise debut on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Ellie had planned to leave everything behind in America to move to the Caribbean island to be with Victor after they met while Ellie was on vacation. Unfortunately, the small island was devastated by Hurricane Iota so they had a change of plans. Due to the stress of having to rebuild everything that was destroyed in the category 5 hurricane, the couple fought and had many tense moments. However, they ended up getting engaged on the finale.

Shortly after Ellie returned to America, she got a response from the Providencia embassy. Since she had previously filed for Victor’s K-1 visa as a backup plan, the embassy had already processed the paperwork and were ready to schedule Victor’s K-1 visa interview. The visa was issued and after four months of being apart, Victor arrived in Seattle to start his life with the pizza restaurateur.

As a homecoming surprise, Ellie baked a coconut cake and had pizza and champagne waiting for her fiancé to welcome him to her house. He immediately fell in love with his new abode. “Nice, nice. Feel like home already,” he gushed as he settled in.

While they were eating their pizza, Ellie brought up their wedding plans, as they had only 90 days to get married or Victor would have to return to his home country.

“I just want to make sure we get the commitment together, we get married. It don’t matter how or where,” Victor told Ellie and she agreed.

Victor then said, “I’m not marrying you for a green card, right? I’m marrying you cause I want to be with you, I want to start a life with you, but I would like to know, how long after we get married is I’m allowed to have my green card?”

Ellie explained that if they file everything right away after the wedding, it would take three to nine months. Victor looked shocked. “Yeah, I don’t mind supporting you until you can get your green card,” she told her husband-to-be.

In their joint confessional, Ellie admitted that their financial situation is “stressful” because for the past year she hasn’t “really made any money” from her pizzeria business due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I have faith that things are gonna start to get better,” she added. “We’re together now, so I don’t know, everything doesn’t feel as daunting because I’m just happy to have Victor here and I want to progress our relationship.”

The scene jumped to 90 days later and revealed video footage from Ellie and Victor’s wedding. The ceremony appeared to take place outdoors at a park or botanical garden venue. The couple was dressed in casual attire for their nuptials. Victor wore a white button down shirt and Hawaiian print shorts with black loafers while Ellie wore a halter top white maxi dress.

“You may now kiss, but please take your time,” their officiant announced and they engaged in a passionate kiss as their wedding guests cheered.

“We got married!” Ellie excitedly announced. “We’re doing great, we’re looking forward to going back to Providencia at some point, seeing what the future brings.”

90 Day Diaries airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.