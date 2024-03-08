90 Day Fiance’s Devin Hoofman Shocked Fans Amid Her Weight Loss Journey: Before and After Photos

90 Day Fiancé fans first got to know Devin Hoofman when she starred on season 10 alongside her husband, Nick Ham.

While appearing on the season 10 tell-all in March 2024, viewers were left in shock over Devin’s slimmer appearance.

She previously revealed she lost between 20 to 30 pounds since filming wrapped, while Devin clapped back at a social media user that speculated about her weight loss. “My fiancé said she probably starved herself for him but I read she was binge drinking and eating from the stress of the show!” the person wrote in the comments section of a December 2023 post. The TLC personality made it clear that the theory wasn’t accurate by responding, “Tell your fiancé he’s wrong.”