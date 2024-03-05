90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Michelle shocked fans when she revealed that she lost 100 pounds during the season 10 tell-all in March 2024, while she has also been open about her weight loss journey on social media.

Over the years, Ashley has shared tips on how she’s managed to lose weight. “Developing discipline means the exact opposite of everything you thought it did,” she wrote alongside before and after photos via Instagram in October 2023. “Developing discipline creates a path for you to actually reach your goals, for you to finally feel liberated in your life and for you to feel a deep level of love, confidence and power within yourself.”