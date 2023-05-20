90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson reunited with her former daughter-in-law, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, for a night out in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“What a fantastic day. Having dinner with two of my favorite people, Larissa and my love Tony,” Debbie, 70, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 17, alongside a photo of the trio smiling at dinner. “Thank you Larissa for dinner and it was so nice catching up! We love you girl.”

Courtesy of Debbie Johnson/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé alums were quick to take to the comment section following the special reunion. “Aww this makes me so happy,” Kalani Faagata wrote underneath the photo. Meanwhile, David Toborowsky added, “I am so happy to see you all together and happy.”

However, some fans were confused considering their final interaction on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all in September 2020, as one commented, “I am shocked. I didn’t think those two liked each other but am happy they are friends.”

Fans first met the Brazil native, who was married to Debbie’s son, Colt Johnson, on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018. During their relationship, Larissa majorly bumped heads with Debbie and fans often accused the matriarch of acting like her grown son’s girlfriend, rather than his mom.

During their short-lived marriage, Colt called the police on Larissa three times and each time, she was arrested and charged for domestic violence. Charges from her previous two arrests were dropped and she was able to work out a plea deal for her third. Her domestic battery charge was reduced to disorderly conduct after she completed six months of domestic violence classes and community service.

​​Larissa and Colt’s split was finalized in April 2019. Larissa was later fired from the network in September 2020 and told fans it was because of her affiliation with the adult live-streaming webcam platform CamSoda.

Following Colt’s December 2022 accident that left him wheelchair bound for several months, Larissa showed her support for her ex-husband on social media and opened up about their improved, current dynamic.

“I have been struggling with a severe flu for weeks now. Vanessa held my hand when ‘no one’ was there besides my closest friends,” Larissa wrote in response to a fan. “All the cast members that used to flood my DMs with love, and asking me to tag them, disappeared when the show ‘fired’ me.”

The former reality TV star added that despite her previous issues with her ex-husband, she doesn’t “wish bad on him.”