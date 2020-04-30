She’s over the constant criticism. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is firing back at parent-shamers after they blasted her for posting a new video featuring her son, Taeyang Lee, sans-mask amid the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 30.

Several of the TV personality’s followers scolded her because they noticed the toddler didn’t have anything to cover his face while out and about, leading Deavan to issue a passionate statement in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Can you guys really shut the f–k up about the mask and enjoy the video? This is exactly why I want to take my children off the internet anytime I share something cute you guys have to pick it apart. Can’t you all just enjoy the damn video?” she asked, letting haters know she’s been taking all of the necessary precautions to protect her loved ones.

“My son’s safe, they make baby masks here that he was wearing, but [he] took it off. You guys freak out when he doesn’t have one or you guys freak out when he [does] have one. Korea is very safe,” the TLC alum added. “Our numbers are not even close to the numbers in America. I’ll worry about my kids and their health, you guys worry about yours.”

Deavan admitted she wasn’t even going to respond to the shady remarks at first, but she felt compelled to clear the air. “I always hold my tongue, but it’s really starting to piss me off. If you follow me to throw judgement, get off my page,” she concluded.

After seeing her reply, several fans praised the reality star for taking a stand and defending herself. “Don’t let people get to you, you are the mama, you know what’s best,” one wrote. “Haters gonna hate,” another social media user added.

Just a few weeks ago, Deavan and her husband, Jihoon Lee, celebrated their son’s first birthday and she gushed over how much their bundle of joy means to them. “I’m so lucky to have you in my life,” the brunette beauty wrote in her caption. “So lucky I get to see your beautiful smile, hear your wonderful laugh everyday of my life,” she added.

Deavan also has a darling daughter, Drascilla, from a past relationship, making up their beautiful brood.

We’re glad to see they are all happy and healthy!

