90 Day Fiancé star De Juan VaLentine has made major changes when it comes to his hair! Fresh off his return on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, the TLC star is rocking a fresh, new look.

“My hair started thinning about five years ago. And I did decide to get hair added on,” the California native explained during the season 3 premiere in April 2023. “It looked amazing, you could not tell.”

However, that changed once the singer-songwriter admitted to making his own “adjustments.”

“It looked bad,” his hairdresser joked as she used the hair clippers on his bald head. “So I decided to go clean-shaven so I could look my best for my wedding to my fiancé Carlos,” VaLentine replied.

Following the scenes airing, fans praised the 90 Day Fiancé alum’s new look. “VaLentine looks SO MUCH BETTER with this ‘do!!” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another commented, “I’m so glad Valentine has a sense of humor and was able to just put it out in the open. That toupée was distracting and he looks amazing. Own your truth.”

The human resources executive made his reality TV debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise alongside his long-distance love, Carlos Jiménez. After falling in love during the global pandemic, it would be two years before the flames would meet in person in Carlos’ native of Barranquilla, Colombia.

While the pair got engaged during VaLentine’s first trip to the South American country, the drama only is only set to continue as the TLC personalities plan for their wedding. During the April 17 episode, Carlos dropped the bombshell that while he identifies as gay, he actually considers himself bisexual and previously developed feelings for a female friend.

“Michelle and I met about a year and a half ago through a mutual friend,” Carlos told producers in a private confessional. “I was talking to VaLentine already but we hadn’t met in person. And then things got a little bit complicated, I liked her.”

It’s clear things are set to get tense as VaLentine is teased to confront the Colombia native about his alleged “emotional cheating.”

