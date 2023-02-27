90 Day Fiancé star Cortney Reardanz detailed a frightening overseas travel experience where she says her host “drugged” her.

“We were sober/watching movies. He kept giving me caramel popcorn. When I went to sleep, I felt weird and realized he gave me edibles,” the TLC personality, 32, shared in a since-expired Instagram Story, reposted by blogger John Yates on Sunday, February 26. “I had a bad reaction. It lasted over a day.”

The Florida native noted her symptoms included “a racing heart, shivers, trouble breathing, tingling, headache, nausea, feeling like I was under a weighted blanket, paranoid, crying, scared, etc.”

“He kept telling me, ‘Let’s go outside for a walk, I’ll take you to the airport’ etc, so I was paranoid I was going to be trafficked/killed,” the real estate agent continued. “But he didn’t touch me. Nothing else happened. But it made me paranoid and now I’ll be more cautious.”

The next day, Cortney updated fans via her Instagram Story that she was “safe/good” and “in another country now.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum is currently solo traveling through Asia, and after taking time to recover from the experience, continued to her next location of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Courtesy of Cortney Reardanz/Instagram

“PSA, I’m traveling. I’m not ignoring anyone. I’ve been using a foreign SIM, so I haven’t received any calls/texts/voicemails on my normal number,” she gave fans an update via Instagram on January 31. “Today someone told me they’ve been leaving me messages for weeks. I haven’t received any notifications … so idk what else I’ve missed.”

Cortney made her debut in the TLC franchise on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, alongside then-love interest Antonio Millon in August 2017. After things fizzled out with the Spain native, she showed off her new boyfriend, Andy Kunz, on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined.

The couple, who met online after Andy reached out to her to be a brand ambassador for his menstrual cup company, began casually dating in the spring of 2020. Andy and Cortney were famously “trapped” at his Florida home after the state imposed a lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Cortney and Andy ultimately went their separate ways, Andy has gone on to join forces with another fellow franchise star, Andrei Castravet, to launch a new business venture in February 2023.