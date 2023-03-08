Girls’ night out! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem spent a night out on the town in West Hollywood, with a fan giving insight into the outing while exclusively talking to In Touch.

On February 25, Angela, 57, met fans while out to eat at Hamburger Mary’s.

The fan reveals that the TV personality was already in the restaurant when her friend group walked in. Angela was on a FaceTime call at the time, with the fan sharing that she believes the reality star was speaking to her doctor. As fans of the TLC franchise, the group approached Angela to introduce themselves.

“She was SO NICE. She said she was gonna finish talking to the man she was on FaceTime with and that we could take pictures after,” the fan recalls. “My friends and I went inside to our table and we were still on a high from meeting her because she is our favorite on the show.”

Once Angela ended the call, she found the group’s table. “She came and sat with us at our table pretty much the whole time and left her friends,” the fan shares. “She paid for our whole group, so we ordered a bunch of drinks and we danced and laughed and chanted ‘Sexy Meemaw!’”

The fan adds that the group had such a good time that the restaurant’s drag queens and male dancers were “around our table the most.” She adds, “Everyone around us was watching us have a fun time.”

“She was really really nice and sweet and gave everyone hugs and kisses and let us take as many photos and videos as we wanted,” the fan concludes about the interaction.

Angela enjoyed her night out ​more than one month after In Touch exclusively revealed that she and her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, had called it quits on January 31.

However, the pair have since gotten back together. “I can confirm they are together again,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on March 8. “Michael did cheat on her and Angela got back with him.”

Angela and Michael’s reconciliation comes after the pair faced a cheating scandal during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Courtesy of Michelle Inzunza/Instagram

During the December 18, 2022, episode, Angela’s friend told her that Michael had been talking to another woman behind her back.

After she played a voice message that her husband sent to the unidentified woman, Angela broke down in tears during a confessional. “Can you believe he said that to this girl?” she asked. “That’s how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart. He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this.”

During part 4 of the season 7 tell-all, which was filmed in September 2022 and aired on January 22, the Georgia native revealed that Michael’s cheating may be the thing that makes her end their relationship. “Right now, divorce is definitely on the table,” Angela admitted ​at the time. “I’m definitely gonna file. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna sign.”