90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem and her friend Jennifer Dilandro got into a ​physical fight at a New York City hotel.

Angela, 57, and Jennifer got into an argument during a cab ride to the Hilton Garden Inn Midtown Park Avenue around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1. The women continued to fight once they made it into the hotel lobby, where footage obtained by The Sun showed a receptionist trying to break them apart.

“Get the f–k off of me!” Jennifer repeatedly yelled.

In another video, Angela leaned on top of Jennifer and she knelt down in front of a couch. “Get off of me! Get off of me!” Jennifer shouted as the TLC personality seemingly pulled her friend’s hair.

The New York Police Department eventually arrived at the scene and both women were questioned. A third video showed Angela, who was barefoot, telling police that she “didn’t do s–t.”

The fighting didn’t stop, as a fourth video showed the reality star yelling insults at Jennifer as she tried to head to her hotel room with her luggage. “F–king mob, Housewives bitch … You’ll always [wanna] be a star,” she said. “You’ll never gonna be a star bitch, you’ll always wanna be a wannabe, bitch.”

“I loved you, but bitch, you just wanna be confronted with this one. So seeing my f–king ass,” she continued. “Best friend or not. I don’t need her to touch me.”

While authorities became involved during the altercation, neither Angela nor Jennifer were arrested.

The fight took place after Angela and Jennifer attended a Reality Lip Sync event with other reality stars, which was judged by Kyle Cooke, Jill Zarin, Chris Kirkpatrick and Linda Larkin.

Jennifer took to Instagram throughout the night to share photos and videos of her and Angela mingling with 90 Day Fiancé stars Molly Hopkins and Paola Mayfield, Big Brother star Azäh Awasum and model Rudy Bundini.

The friends appeared to be in good spirits during the outing and it’s currently unclear what happened to cause the fight.

Jennifer, who describes herself as a “celebrity injector,” has been friends with Angela for years, while the reality star is also one of her clients. Angela is regularly featured on Jennifer’s Instagram account, where fans can see her getting Botox.

“My friend @deemangela came in to correct the lines and wrinkles in her forehead and around her eyes. I injected Botox into the targeted muscles to give Angela a refreshed look,” Jennifer captioned a video in December 2021. “Enjoy watching her reaction. @deemangela I love you.”

Angela made her reality TV debut alongside her now-husband, Michael Ilesanmi, on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018 after they met online. They documented their first in-person meeting on their debut season and continued to share their love story on season 3 and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, as well as seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The couple has faced several ups and downs during their relationship and regularly fight over trust issues. Despite their problems, Angela and Michael, 32, got married in January 2020.

TLC

They faced more conflict during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when she learned he was cheating on her with an unidentified woman.

Following months of split speculation, In Touch broke the news that they called it quits in January. “Angela and Michael are not together,” a source exclusively revealed. However, the separation was brief and In Touch exclusively revealed that the two were back together in March.

While the status of their relationship is currently unclear, fans will get an update about where Angela and Michael stand when they appear on the franchise’s latest show, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The reality show follows couples that have “reached their breaking points” and are now making a last-ditch attempt to work through their issues. The cast will participate in “a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds,” while they will also unpack their “issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy” with the help of professionals.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on TLC on Monday, August 14, at 9 p.m. ET.