Baby’s first Christmas! 7 Litte Johnstons stars Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden celebrated the Monday, December 25 holiday together with their newborn daughter, Leighton Drew Bolden, and their families.

Liz, 22, shared a collage of photos from the festivities on her Instagram Story. She and Brice, 25, appeared to split their time between both of their families, as they posed for group shots with the Johnston clan and others. Liz’s parents, Trent and Amber Johnston, as well as siblings Jonah, 24, Alex, 18, Anna, 23, and Emma, 18, could be seen in one photo as they gathered in a living room with extended family members.

Amber 44, and Trent, 47, posed for a selfie with Leighton, 7 weeks, on Christmas morning, which Amber shared on her Instagram Stories. The Johnston matriarch also posted a photo of the kids opening presents.

Earlier in December, the Johnstons celebrated the holiday season with matching reindeer Christmas pajamas, including an adorable onesie for Leighton. They posed for a photo in front of the Christmas tree, which Emma shared on Christmas day with a sweet message.

“Merry Christmas from Our Family to Yours,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The holiday celebrations come weeks after Brice and Liz welcomed Leighton on November 3. “The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” the couple told People on November 6.

7 Little Johnstons/Instagram

The new parents were thrilled to spend their first Thanksgiving with Leighton and the rest of the family three weeks later. They shared a photo of themselves smiling with Leighton in Brice’s arm.

“Belated Thanksgiving post but we couldn’t be more thankful for these last 3 weeks with our little Leighton Drew [sic],” Liz and Brice captioned a joint post on November 24. “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Liz and Brice began dating in 2018, with many of their relationship milestones featured on the family’s TLC show. During season 11 in 2022, Liz told her parents that she planned to move in with Brice, which made Amber fear that her daughter would get engaged and pregnant and choose not to finish her schooling. Despite this concern, she and Trent were elated when Liz announced her pregnancy in September.

“I’m going to be a Boppa!” Trent wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “We are so happy and super excited for the first grand baby.”

After Leighton’s birth, Amber wrote on the social media platform, “We are so PROUD to announce our grand baby is here!!!!”

There were rumors that Liz and Brice had split, as the reality stars stopped sharing photos of each other on social media for a while. However, they appeared to be going strong throughout Liz’s pregnancy and after. Brice himself also seemed to squash the split rumors with his birthday tribute to his girlfriend on December 7.

“Happy birthday babe!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “You are the best mama! I love you!”