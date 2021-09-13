Celebs Dare to Bare at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Behold the Wildest and Most Revealing Outfits

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards drew in some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry on Sunday, September 12.

Many of your favorite stars dressed to impress for the occasion, wearing risque outfits and revealing gowns for the eagerly anticipated event. Sheer and strappy ensembles were a big hit at the star-studded soiree, with Ashanti and Megan Fox both leaving little to the imagination in their fierce high-fashion looks for the ceremony held at the Barclays Center in New York City. Charli XCX also put her figure on full display while striking a pose in a lacy dress paired with stilettos.

The Transformers actress became a trending topic on Twitter after she made her red carpet entrance with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, donning a see-through gown with red and silver crystals worn over a thong and nude corset bra.

Lil Nas X was another celebrity that garnered a lot of attention when he stepped on the scene wearing a stunning Atelier Versace suit-dress covered in gemstones and sequins. “The asymmetrical off-the-shoulder design features a lace-up back detail that cascades to long train and is enriched with hand-applied crystal embroidery,” according to a caption shared by the fashion brand’s Instagram.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker later opted for a more eye-catching look while hitting the stage to perform “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

Doja Cat, who served as the host for the affair, also wowed the crowd when she arrived in her stylish ensemble.

“I am glad that people enjoy my personality enough to have me on the show and host. It’s beautiful,” she told Billboard ahead of the VMAs. “I don’t know what’s going to happen as far as my hosting debut. I still don’t know the little quirks of it all or the pieces that we will be doing, but I know that I’m excited and glad that they enjoy who I am.”

The “Streets” singer recalled watching the show when she was growing up and said it was a favorite pastime of hers. “It’s amazing to be part of it,” Doja added. “I spent so much time on the internet when I was young — I’d watch the VMAs through clips of this, or YouTube videos of that. I’ve paid most attention to the artists themselves and what they brought to the stage.

This year, the stars brought that same energy to the red carpet. Scroll through the gallery below to see the most revealing 2021 VMAs outfits!