1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is looking and feeling better than ever! The TLC personality showed off dramatic weight loss in a new video posted on social media.

“Three is the magic number,” Tammy, 37, captioned a video posted on Instagram on Monday, June 4, adding the hashtags, “Magic” and “Spiritual sisters.”

In the clip, Tammy can be seen standing in a park wearing an off-the-shoulder black shirt with matching pants. She crossed her arms before looking off-frame. The reality TV star was then joined by two of her friends and they dramatically walked toward the camera.

After the video was shared, fans were quick to rush to the comments to praise Tammy’s hard work.

“Oh, queen Tammy! I can’t wait for you to have your skin removal surgery. You’re going to feel AMAZING!” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “I still can’t believe how short Tammy is!! You’re doing amazing.”

“Tammy is living her best life and I’m loving it!” a third quipped.

Tammy has been showing off her new slim frame since undergoing bariatric surgery in July 2022. Fans first met the Kentucky native at her heaviest weight of 725 pounds and have followed her as she dropped more than 440 pounds. In December 2023, she revealed the major milestone of dropping to 285 pounds.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen [is huge for me],” Tammy told People at the time. “I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So, I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

The TLC personality admitted to “always having a weight issue” in her youth and said she hoped her journey would be an inspiration to others.

“By putting our stories out there, we’re helping others see they can lose weight too,” she told the outlet. “They’re not alone. I’ve done more in the last nine months than I’ve ever done in my life. I have my life back.”

While Tammy has the support of many online users, she has had her share of hate too. Earlier this year, Tammy defended herself against an online troll who urged her to “fix them teeth.”

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she responded via Instagram in January, adding that it wasn’t the first time she heard the criticism. “I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”