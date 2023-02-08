They are family now! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton opened up about her sister Tammy Slaton’s whirlwind marriage to husband Caleb Willingham.

“I’m just happy to have another brother!” the TLC personality, 35, told E! News on Tuesday, February 7.

Amy also recalled how she reacted when Tammy, 36, informed her for the first time that she was in a relationship.

“When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, ‘That’s good,’” the reality TV star explained. “Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn’t motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations.”

Tammy and Caleb 39, met in an Ohio-based rehab facility for weight-related issues. The two got engaged in October 2022, according to The Sun, and surprised fans when they tied the knot just one month later.

TLC

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” the newlywed told People in November 2022. “I’m married now!”

Tammy later told the outlet that her and Caleb’s wedding ceremony was “perfect,” adding that “there was so much love in the room” at the time. TLC’s official Instagram account shared pictures from the bride and groom’s special day, which included a shot of Amy and Tammy happily posing for the camera in one snap.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters is documenting Tammy and Caleb’s relationship and marriage, in addition to her health journey. In the most recent February 7 episode, viewers witnessed Tammy reach her goal weight to be approved for surgery.

“When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” the Kentucky native said during a confessional. “I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop. … I did that!”

Tammy has been working long and hard to reach her goal weight, particularly since she was hospitalized in November 2021 and subsequently put on life support. She was later given a tracheotomy, which is a breathing tube inserted through a hole that is surgically created in the throat.

During the season 4 premiere on January 17, the YouTuber recalled her hospitalization. Tammy confessed that she doesn’t “remember any of it,” and, at the time, she weighed 717 pounds, which was the “most [she’s] ever weighed.”

“I completely blacked out,” she said. “I woke up a week later in the hospital, on life support. I don’t remember any of it.”