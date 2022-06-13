Scary situation! Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff found himself in the emergency room after a nasty fall on Sunday, June 14.

“Today Zach fell and we thought FOR SURE he broke his hand,” his wife, Tori Roloff, described via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos that included Zach showing off a wrist brace in the hospital. “I’d never seen a broken bone up close but I was sure that’s what it looked like.”

While the pair debated on whether or not to visit urgent care, Zach, 32, ultimately ended up with the minor injury of a dislocated thumb. “So thankful it wasn’t more serious and even more thankful for the nurses and doctors at the emergency room,” the former elementary school teacher wrote in the caption.

Tori, 31, also included a photo of her husband holding their youngest son, Josiah, and added, “Zach is known as the hand man in these parts. He loves holding hands. You’ll always find him playing and inspecting my hands or our kids. It’s one of my favorite things about him and our kids love it too.”

Also joking that Zach will be “milking his injury” for the next couple of days, his mother, Amy Roloff, took to the comment section and penned, “Thanks for calling me and I’m so glad it wasn’t worse. You’re so right, Zach has been called ‘the hand man’ since he could touch and hold another’s hand.”

Apart from Josiah, 1 month, Zach and Tori also share Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2. Now a family of five, the couple recently shut down possibilities of growing their family.

“We’re probably done after this,” Zach told Entertainment Tonight following the birth of Josiah in May 2022.

“Pretty straightforward kid,” Tori added of their latest addition, but not without leaving a glimmer of hope for baby No. 4. “It’s been harder to say that though, it’s harder to like … [to say,] ‘We’re done,’ because he’s been so easy. I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe we could do one more.’”

Noting that her two children love to help out their new little brother, the reality TV personality added, “They bring his Binky. Lilah’s really concerned that he has his diaper changed. And he’s eating.”