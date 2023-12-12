zac efron honors matthew perry at walk of fame ceremony

Zac Efron was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, December 11, and he took a moment to remember Matthew Perry in his speech at the ceremony. The actors worked together on 17 Again, which was released in 2009.

“I want to mention someone that’s not here today and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again,” Zac, 36, said. “Collaborating with him and [director] Burr Steers was so much fun. It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today.”

Matthew died at the age of 54 on October 28 after an apparent drowning in a hot tub. His official cause of death has been deferred as the medical examiner awaits results from a toxicology report.

While introducing Zac at the Walk of Fame ceremony, Miles Teller also mentioned the late Friends star.

“Matthew Perry has said that he was so impressed with your comedic abilities [while] working with him that he said if there was ever to be a biopic about him, he would want you to play him,” the actor, 36, who starred in 2014’s That Awkward Moment with Zac, shared. “I know how much that meant to you. He’s one of the all time greats.” ‘

The High School Musical alum previously paid tribute to Matthew in an interview with Extra on November 8. “Of course, If’m still really devastated by the fact that he’s gone,” he admitted. He also said he was “hugely honored” to find out that the late star wanted him to portray him in a biopic. “It would be extraordinary to do,” Zac gushed.

Athenna Crosby, who had lunch with Matthew on October 27, revealed that the actor was “enthusiastic” about the biopic idea before his death. “He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people,” she shared on November 1. “He was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do.”

Matthew’s Friends costar Jennifer Aniston shared a similar anecdote in her Monday, December 11, interview with Variety. “He was happy. He was healthy,” she dished. “He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy – that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He was not struggling. He was happy.”