The forecast for September 24 through September 30

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A collaboration will yield rewards beyond your wildest expectations — if you give your partner a chance. So keep your mind (and your heart!) open. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

If you’ve suffered from near misses and bad timing, your luck will start to change dramatically. A receptive attitude will hasten good fortune. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A touchy situation could damage an important relationship if you don’t keep your irritation in check. That applies to emails and texts, too. Be careful not to say something you’ll regret. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Attempt to clarify a complicated financial situation. Getting a clear picture of where you stand will prepare you for a possible future investment. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Romance rules the week, and you find yourself finally able to open up about your feelings. But be careful not to get carried away and make a promise you can’t keep. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Newfound confidence allows you to pursue a dream you only recently dismissed as unrealistic. A sudden offer from an old friend could help bring you closer to your goal Settle a disagreement at work before it explodes. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Don’t let a disappointment deflate you. Instead of giving up, move full speed ahead with your plans, even if it means changing course to maneuver around an unexpected obstacle. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Keeping your cool could prevent a major blowup on the job. Displaying tact and diplomacy when others don’t will win you favor in high places, and maybe even a promotion! LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You’re at risk of being misled by someone who isn’t quite who they appear to be. Keep an eye out for red flags, and go ahead and ask that question you’re not sure you want the answer to. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

The period of turmoil you’ve been experiencing is about to give way to a welcome calm. A conversation at week’s end could give you insight into a situation that’s had you baffled. You will be glad for the clarity. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Rein in your impulsiveness. As tempting as it may be to leap into a new project or cause, you need to take your time to evaluate how much you can take on right now. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Letting go of a long-held grudge could open the door to a life changing reconciliation. Take the initiative and make a phone call that will set the wheels in motion. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

