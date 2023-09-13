Millennials are in a frenzy over rumors that ‘NSync is making a comeback, nearly two decades after announcing their split. Following their reunion at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, fans began to question whether the boybanders’ bank accounts needed the money a revival could bring in. So, what are the ‘NSync rockers’ net worths?

What Is Justin Timberlake’s Net Worth?

Arguably the biggest star of the group, Justin Timberlake went on to have a highly successful solo career and has racked up a net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Tennessee native released his first solo album, Justified, in November 2004 with two top-five singles, “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body.” He has since released four more solo records, most recently 2018’s Man of the Woods. In 2013, the “SexyBack” artist was the third highest-paid musician, according to Billboard, bringing in $31 million that year.

What Is Lance Bass’ Net Worth?

Lance Bass has been vocal about the band’s lack of funds during their successful career but has managed to accrue a hefty net worth in the years since. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lance is currently worth $20 million.

“The worst thing was people thinking we were rich because we were not,” Lance said during an April 2023 appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.” “We were famous but we were not rich. I made way more money after ‘NSync than I did during ‘NSync.”

It is widely known that the boybanders were involved in an unfair business relationship with manager Lou Pearlman. “I definitely went through a hard lesson at a young age of getting taken advantage of by our business manager,” Lance added.

What Is JC Chasez’s Net Worth?

JC Chasez got his start long before ‘NSync formed in 1995, appearing on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club when he was just a child. He’s now worth an estimated $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Like Justin, the Maryland native dabbled in a solo career. He released his debut single, “Blown Me Up (With Her Love),” in 2002, followed by his debut album, Schizophrenic, in 2004.

What Is Joey Fatone’s Net Worth?

Joey Fatone dipped his toe in the acting world following ‘NSync’s split. He is worth an estimated $7 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

He starred in 2002’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding and later reprised in the TV spinoff and the 2016 sequel. Joey has also appeared on Broadway, including playing the lead in Rent and Little Shop Of Horrors.

What Is Chris Kirkpatrick’s Net Worth?

Chris Kirkpatrick has largely led a more private life following his time touring with the biggest boy band of the early 2000s and has since accrued a net worth of approximately $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Chris has done a ton of voice acting in the years since ‘NSync’s split, including on the Nickelodeon series The Fairly OddParents. He also appeared on numerous reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer.