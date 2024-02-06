Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) has been a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games since her husband, Patrick Mahomes, was drafted to the team in 2017. Since then, she’s cheered Patrick on from the stands. As the Chiefs head to the Super Bowl in 2024, people are becoming more curious about Brittany.

Who Is Brittany Mahomes?

Folks know Brittany from her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games to support Patrick, but she’s not someone ​who is content ​with simply sitting on the sidelines. Brittany played soccer throughout high school and college, even though the Texas native initially didn’t plan to play the sport at a collegiate level.

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” Brittany told the Tyler Morning Telegraph during a May 2015 interview. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home, and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So, I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”

Brittany signed with a professional soccer team in Iceland in 2017, but only played for one season. She was released when the team was promoted to second division.

How Did Brittany Mahomes Meet Patrick Mahomes?

Brittany and Patrick met in high school in 2012 and became high school sweethearts. The Chiefs quarterback was a freshman at Whitehouse High School in East Texas when Brittany was a sophomore and the two became friends. A year later, they decided they wanted to take their relationship to the next level and began dating.

John E. Moore / Getty Images

Their romance lasted throughout their attendance at separate colleges and Patrick proposed in 2020. The NFL star popped the question in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium, complete with an illuminated sign that read, “Will you marry me?” Brittany said yes, but the pair put their wedding plans on hold as just a few weeks later, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

How Many Kids Does Brittany Mahomes Have?

Brittany gave birth to daughter Sterling Skye in February 2021, and she and Patrick went on to marry a little over a year later. The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Hawaii surrounded by family and friends. In May 2022, Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting their second child. The former soccer pro gave birth to baby boy Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III in November 2022.