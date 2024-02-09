The forecast for February 11 through February 17

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A long-overdue discussion moves your life in the right direction. This is the perfect time for planning and goal-setting. Surprise yourself and shoot for the stars. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

At work, people can help you succeed in life. Your financial situation may improve now, too. Have faith and be positive about the outcome. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A discussion with a friend can lead to a bigger and better solution. However, if there is confusion, get it cleared up by asking more questions. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your career gets a boost of energy! A conversation moves things in the right direction, but get the facts, not just someone else’s opinion. Love can be romantic and passionate! LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Pressure is put on you to accomplish more than what is possible. Easy does it. A discussion can bring you closer with a loved one. It’s hard talking about your feelings, but the reward will be great. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Love and money are your primary focus right now. Your responsibilities are important, but so are your own needs. It’s a positive time for an image overhaul. Be daring! LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You may need to revisit an unresolved issue. For couples, be straightforward and tell your honey how you feel. Confusion at work can be replaced with a plan of action. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A situation at work can interfere with your home affairs, but try not to force an issue before it’s ready to resolve itself. When you let life take its course, things run more smoothly. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Family matters need to be tended to. A creative project can go ahead at work, but be careful about keeping secrets. Make time for love. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Passion returns to your life! Be unpredictable and do something out of your normal routine. For singles, you can have a magnetic connection with someone. Money matters are best kept transparent. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Pay attention as Cupid heads your way. Open your heart for love to enter. However, communication mixups can happen now, so double-check everything before you hit send! Treat yourself to some pampering. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You can gain clarity now about a love situation that has been very confusing thus far. Before you do or say anything, trust your instincts; they will tell you everything you need to know. LUCKY NUMBER: 2