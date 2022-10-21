Keeping it cool. Billie Eilish is undoubtedly one of the most influential young musicians to come into the industry in years, and her It Girl style just keeps getting better as she gets older!

The Grammy Award-winning artist, who burst onto the scene with her 2015 smash hit, “Ocean Eyes,” when she was just a teenager, has shown off some seriously cool red carpet looks over the years, including a plethora of different hairstyles ranging from black with neon green roots to Marilyn Monroe-blonde.

And while the “Happier Than Ever” singer is often in the news for her ever-evolving style and chart-topping hits, her love life has been the talk of the town the last few years, as she’s been linked to a handful of musicians. She dated Brandon Quention Adams from 2018-2019. She opened up about their split in her 2021 documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry.

“I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you,” Billie shared, explaining the reason behind their breakup. “I didn’t stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time and I don’t want what you want and you don’t want what I want.’ I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I tried.”

Billie went on to date actor Matthew Vorce in April 2021 but they confirmed their split in May 2022. The “Everything I Wanted” singer then made headlines in October 2022 after she was spotted getting cozy with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford during an intimate dinner date in Los Angeles. A fan later posted a now-viral TikTok of the pair at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, further fueling rumors that the two are music’s hottest new item.

Though neither have confirmed their relationship status, Billie has been vocal about keeping her love life out of the spotlight in the past, telling Roman Kemp during a September 2020 appearance on Capital Breakfast, “I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had; with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”

