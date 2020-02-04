This feud is still going strong. Even though Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones is not with her baby daddy, Bariki “Bar” Smith, the former couple still wants to have a joint party for daughter Holly’s second birthday. But one thing stands in the way: the tension between Ashley’s mom, Tasheilia “Tea” Chapple, and Bar’s mom, Shenandoah “Shen’ Williams. In an In Touch exclusive sneak peek, Tea gives Ashley an update after her phone conversation with Shen goes left.

“After I asked Bar to take charge of planning Holly’s second birthday, he decided we should have two separate parties because our families haven’t gotten along since I got pregnant,” Ashley explained in her voice-over. “Shen and I started getting along, but things between her and my mom are still tense and that’s an issue because Bar didn’t do anything to plan his party, and wants to have one big party again. But if that’s going to happen, our moms need to work things out first.”

After Tea agreed to chat with Shen, she and Ashley sat in her backyard to discuss the situation. “I just talked to Shen and some things went bad. I recorded the whole conversation because I just don’t trust Shen. And her past behavior has proven to be nothing more than shady,” Tea told Ashley.

She then played back the audio recording from their phone call. “Bar asked me if I could have a conversation with you and I said I would. I just know that everybody wants what’s best for Holly. So, in order for that to happen, we have to all behave accordingly,” Shen told Tea during their chat.

Tea told Shen she felt extremely hurt by all of the things that went down between Shen and Ashley, as they’ve gotten into very tense arguments and feuds both in person and on social media. “I think we all were guilty of that,” Shen interjected. “So at this point, where do we go to move forward for Holly?”

But Tea was not ready to move past her issues with the way Shen treated Ashley. She told Shen she thought she took things too far. “We’re not going to talk about this anymore,” Shen said, shutting Tea down. “All my family was stolen from me. Your family hot in the dumb zone. Bye.”

After the recording ended, Tea told Ashley that if Shen would have at least had a conversation with her and apologized, she would have been able to put everything in the past. “Do you really think that you’re not going to address me in some shape, form or fashion and you wanna sit in my house and eat my food? Bitch, I will serve you some Miss Milly pie,” Tea said.

Watch the full clip above.

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.