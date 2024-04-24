Wynonna Judd is on the brink of an emotional collapse haunted by money fears, the 2022 suicide of her mother Naomi Judd and the recent arrest of her daughter, insiders exclusively tell In Touch.

Things are so devastating, it’s even casting a dark cloud over her 11-year marriage to drummer Cactus Moser, sources say.

Daughter Grace Kelley — the “No One Else on Earth” singer’s 27-year-old child with ex-husband Arch Kelley — was arrested in April for indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations after allegedly flashing drivers on an Alabama highway.

Kelley — who is mom to the Nashville legend’s only grandchild, 2-year-old Kaliyah Chanel — has already served five prison stints for drug convictions and probation violations. She denies the latest allegations, insisting she was never dressed indecently and was merely looking for a ride when cops spotted her on the road. But sources say Judd, 60, is tied up in knots over the situation.

“Wynonna is prepared to raise her granddaughter herself if Grace goes away again. But at her age, it’s a very daunting position, and it weighs heavily on her,” a friend says.

Meanwhile, Judd is still processing the loss of her 76-year-old mother — her partner in The Judds — who left behind a note reading: “Do NOT let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill!”

After the tragedy, Judd went on the road — but nearly fainted during a concert in Ohio last year and seemed on the verge of collapse at the CMA Awards. “Despite all the turmoil in Wynonna’s life, the truth is she really needs to work,” a source says. “She earned millions with The Judds and her solo career, but she blew through it all and even went to rehab for a spending addiction.

“She’s teetered on the edge of bankruptcy several times. She feels she has to stay on the road doing concerts to keep the wolves from the door — even though for her own mental well-being she should be taking a step back and sorting out her feelings.”

Another pal says her third husband is an “oasis in her sea of despair,” but adds, “She can lash out at him even when he’s doing his best to try to help her. It’s gotten to the point where all you can do is pray for better days for her — while fearing the worst.”