The 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, will honor another year of country music videos and performances. Before the show begins, however, stars from the country world and beyond will stun on the red carpet outside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. As always, there will be some fan-favorite looks and assured flops.

Kelsea Ballerini returns to host the show for her fourth consecutive year, while performers include Jason Aldean, Trisha Yearwood, Jelly Roll, Keth Urban, Lainey Wilson and more. The event also will include a special tribute to Toby Keith, who lost his battle with cancer in February. Lainey, Brooks & Dunn and Sammy Hagar will honor Toby by performing with his band.

Come back here at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7, for live coverage of the 2024 CMT Awards red carpet arrivals.