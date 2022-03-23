Andrea Denver, who stole hearts on season six of Bravo’s Summer House, gave a big update on his current relationship, revealing on Wednesday, March 23, that it is more than just a summer fling.

“I’ve been really happy,” the Italian model, 30, told E News. “We’ve been happy, and we’ve been traveling around these last few months. We just came back from a beautiful holiday vacation in Hawaii and so I’ve been really happy.”

While the Bravo star gushed about his new romance, he kept her name and identity private.

The pair met following the filming of season one of Winter House and after Andrea’s romance with costar Paige Desorbo, who is now in a relationship with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover.

“We met out in New York City. We started spending a lot of time together, never putting a title to our relationship, but definitely spending a lot of time maturing feelings and hanging around,” he shared. “The thing is, like, I wasn’t ready [to commit]. At one point she decided to open up about her feelings towards me, and even though it was a beautiful moment, I couldn’t say anything back to her about my feelings. I wasn’t ready. I probably was feeling the same way inside, but I wasn’t really able to say anything back and that was really hurting [her].”

Andrea said the two “stopped talking to each other” by the end of June 2021. He eventually went to film season six of Summer House, which showed a love triangle in which Paige, 29, ultimately chose to pursue a romance with Craig, 33, over Andrea.

“Going through that triangle, letting the weeks pass by not [being] able to really forget that what we had was really nice … It kind of like started haunting me, and I started realizing that I have real feelings for her,” Andrea said. “So at that point, I tried everything to reconnect with her, but she didn’t want to hear anything about me. She was mad, she blocked me, she had her friend get into her head about not having any ties with me because of the way she was treated, like the fact I was never able to tell her those words back.”

He and his girlfriend reconnected in November 2021. Andrea said he had to “earn her trust back.”

Andrea, who is originally from Verona, Italy, noted that he and his lady have plenty in common and are “serious.” She even flew to Italy with him to celebrate Christmas with his family.

“She models part time, but she does interior design and I’m really proud of her,” he said. “That’s also something that I always loved about her because she knows a lot about history, she knows a lot about art and all of that is in my background because it’s what I studied back in high school and back in university when I studied communication. So we watch a lot of documentaries together and she’s really curious about history.”

