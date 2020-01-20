They might not be done yet. On the Sunday, January 19, episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown brought up the possibility that his youngest kids may not be the last in the bunch, and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, left the door open, too. “A lot of people, a lot my peers, are looking forward to an empty nest,” Kody, 51, said during a family gathering. “I’ve never been that person. I’m constantly debating with myself whether Ari’s the last or not.”

He was talking about his last child with Robyn, 41, — their daughter, Ariella. “I realized that I’m 50 and so by the time Ariella is done being my little girl, that I’ll be 70,” he added in a confessional. “I was either looking forward to being a father, or a father, for the past 35 years … It’s a weird thought for me to think that I am not gonna have any more kids.”

Then Robyn said in her own confessional, “It’s like he’s trying to say, ‘I’m young enough to have more kids if I want to.’ Kody and I are like always trying to make sure that our family is complete and there isn’t some sweet little spirit in Heaven waiting to be born to our family. We just want to make sure that, like, Ari really, truly is the last of our family.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

While live-tweeting the episode, second wife Janelle Brown added her two cents. “Our faith teaches that our families have some pre-destiny,” she wrote. “We choose whose family we want [to] be with before birth. We feel a great calling to make sure that our families are complete when we are having children. I had something like that with my Savanah.”

However, Robyn’s former close friend Kendra Pollard-Parra revealed to In Touch exclusively in March 2019 that Robyn is finished adding to the Brown family brood. “No, Robyn is not having another baby,” she said. “She had a really hard pregnancy the last time around and she gained a ton of weight. She already has breathing issues so she has a really hard time losing weight.”

But Kody and Robyn previously told Us Weekly that they are still open to the possibility. “At this point, we feel like we’re done, but we’re open to God’s inspiration,” Robyn told the outlet back in January 2019. “When we grow our family, it’s sort of by inspiration. If we were blessed with more children, of course, I’d be totally open to that.”

Like everything else with the Brown family, fans will just have to stay tuned.