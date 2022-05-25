Premonition? Will Smith gave fighting tips during a haunting interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which was filmed before he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“He drops his right foot back and that’s how you know he’s about to sneak the shot,” the King Richard actor, 53, said, demonstrating his fighting stance, during the season 4 episode, which was filmed prior to the Oscars.

The Aladdin star shocked viewers when he rushed the stage and smacked the Everybody Hates Chris creator during the live Oscars telecast on March 27 after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Jada has been open about her struggle with the hair loss condition alopecia.

Will released an apology on March 28 via Instagram, calling violence “poisonous and destructive.”

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” the Oscar winner began. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Will continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The Hancock actor said he “deeply” regretted his actions during the awards show.

“My behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star wrote, adding, “I am a work in progress.”

The shocking moment happened while Chris was presenting on stage.

“Jada, can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2,” the Madagascar star joked about the actress’ shaved head. Will initially laughed, but his wife was clearly offended by the joke and was caught on camera rolling her eyes in disgust. This prompted the Concussion star to get out of his chair and walk directly on stage to slap Chris across the face.

When Will got back to his seat, he yelled to Chris, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth.” When the comedian responded, “Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke,” the actor repeated himself with the same expletive.

Jada previously revealed in 2018 that she was suffering from hair loss associated with alopecia. In 2021, Jada shaved her head completely and has been wearing it that way ever since.