Will Smith and Jada Pose for 1st Pics Since Separation News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith made their first joint appearance since the Scream 2 star announced that she and Will had been separated for seven years in October 2023.

The couple looked like they hadn’t missed a beat when they were seen at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 30. Will, 55, donned an all-black suit and paired it with a black beanie, sunglasses and a silver chain. Jada, 52, showed off her figure in a sheer dress and plunging neckline.

The couple’s two children, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, along with Will’s son Trey, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, accompanied them to the premiere and posed for photos as a family. Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was also in attendance at the event.

Jada previously supported the Men in Black star at the Dubai premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die earlier this month on May 22. However, the pair didn’t pose for any photos together on the red carpet.

In March 2022, Will famously walked up on stage at the Oscars and slapped host Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada’s hairstyle. (The Matrix Resolutions star lives with alopecia.) The world was shocked, and so was Jada who said she initially thought the outburst was part of a “skit.”

“I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him,’” Jada told People in an interview published in October 2023. “It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images

After “the slap heard around the world,” Jada and Will’s relationship was seemingly put under a microscope. During the interview with People, the Girls Trip star revealed that they had been separated for six years before that infamous night at the Oscars.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Jada told the publication. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

The Set It Off actress later revealed that seeing Will slap Chris, 59, was ultimately what saved their marriage.

“I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did. I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it,” Jada told the Daily Mail on December 9, 2023. “That moment of the s–t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”