Jada and Tupac’s 1st Kiss Proved They Had No ‘Chemistry’

Jada’s friendship with Tupac Shakur was heavily dissected in the book. The two met when they were students at the same high school. However, there was nothing romantic between them.

“We became inseparable from the moment we met,” Jada recalled. “We were kindred spirits in so many ways, and although Pac may have had an attraction to me in the beginning, the more time we spent together, the more we could both see that there was no romantic chemistry between us…at all.”

Since the two were so young at the time, Jada said it was “confusing” that they were not attracted to each other in a romantic way. “Hence the day he got on my last nerve about the possibility of being more than friends and I dared him to kiss me,” Jada shared. “He wiped his lips hard and said, ‘What the f—?’ I laughed my ass off. ‘See I told you, dummy.’”

She also added, “I think God knew that if sexual attraction had been possible between us, we would have left each other in a special kind of ruin.”