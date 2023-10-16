Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with her estranged husband, Will Smith, has been thrust into the spotlight ahead of the release of her 2023 memoir, Worthy. With Jada finally confirming that she and Will have been separated since 2016, fans are eager to know whether or not there was any cheating involved in the breakup.

Did Jada Pinkett Smith Cheat On Will Smith?

During an interview on October 14, 2023, Jada insisted that she never cheated on her husband. “I just need people to know…okay…I did not cheat on Will Smith,” she confirmed on TalkShopLive.

The actress specifically referenced her and Will’s joint Red Table Talk interview in 2020 where she admitted to having an “entanglement” with August Alsina during her marriage. Jada said that “no matter how sad [Will] looked” during that sit down, there was no infidelity. “When you read [my] book, you will kind of get an understanding of why the Red Table even happened in the first place,” she added.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jada also said that she and Will are “in a really beautiful place” amid their seven-year separation. “Will and I have been doing a lot of healing together,” Jada explained. “And, you know, have made our way back to this interdependence, this beautiful loving space between us. And we’re family. We’re figuring it out.” The pair have two children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, while Jada is also stepmom to Will’s son, Trey Smith, from a previous marriage.

Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina’s ‘Entanglement’

The reason behind Jada clarifying that she never cheated on Will was due to her previous comments about her relationship with August. Rumors of the duo’s romance first surfaced when he seemingly released a song about her in 2019. In June 2020, the speculation resurfaced when August claimed to have had a “relationship” with Jada and said that he was given Will’s blessing for it.

Getty Images (2)

Jada and Will finally addressed the situation themselves on Red Table Talk in July 2020. During that interview, Jada said she had an “entanglement” with August four and a half years prior. She said that she and Will were separated at the time of the “entanglement” and that she called things off with August when she decided to work on things with her husband. At the time, Jada did not get into specifics about the exact nature of her relationship with August.

“I just wanted to feel good,” she shared. “It had been so long since I felt good. It was really a joy to just help heal somebody, too. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency, which is another thing I had to learn to break in this cycle.”

Jada also added, “Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken.”

Were Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac in a Relationship?

For years, there have also been rumors about Jada’s relationship with Tupac Shakur, whom she met and became close friends with when they both attended Baltimore School of the Arts. Jada maintained her friendship with Tupac until his death in 1996, including during the early years of her romance with Will in the mid-1990s.

Tupac spent eight months in prison in 1995 and Jada visited him while he was serving his time. During an October 2023 interview on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Jada revealed that Tupac even proposed marriage to her while behind bars. However, she rejected his proposal.

Mychal Watts/WireImage

“I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him,” Jada explained. “Which I was going to do anyway. You ain’t need to marry me to do time. I’m here. Because of our friendship and because of everything we have been through together, he just wanted to feel that solidified foundation, you know? Because I promise you, he would have married and divorced me as soon as his ass left jail.”

Jada told Rolling Out in October 2023 that she considers Tupac to be her “soulmate,” but said they never had a physical relationship. “If there is such thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have traveled a few together,” she shared. “[A relationship] just wasn’t possible. There was no chemistry between us.”

Did Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock Go Out?

Jada, Will and Chris Rock have quite a complicated history, most notably because of an incident that occurred at the 2022 Oscars. After Chris made a joke at Jada’s expense, Will stepped onstage and slapped him across the face during the live broadcast. Although we know now that Will and Jada were separated at the time of the Oscars, Will referred to Jada as his “wife” and told Chris to keep her name “out of [his] mouth.”

In Worthy, Jada opened up about her side of the incident, and also revealed that Chris had once asked her on a date when he thought she and Will were getting divorced. However, it never amounted to anything.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,” Jada explained to People. “And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No, Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”