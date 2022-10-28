Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was hospitalized in a scary scene from the teaser trailer for the second half of season 17. But what exactly happened to Kody Brown’s fourth wife? Keep reading for everything we know about Robyn’s hospitalization.

Why Was Robyn Brown in the Hospital?

“We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us,” Robyn said during a teaser trailer for the remainder of season 17, as she is seen wearing a mask in a hospital bed. “I’m just waiting to see the doctor.”

“I think that I was sitting there watching Robyn, wondering if she was going to live,” Kody recalled during a confessional.

While the clip appears to show the mother of five in serious need of medical attention, Instagram blogger Katie Joy claims it may be fabricated for a storyline and breaks down the scene.

“Robyn is not in critical condition in this image. She is not receiving oxygen or any life supporting treatments that would make her critical,” Katie, who goes by Without a Crystal Ball on Instagram, described. “Going to the ER is not automatically death, critical condition or the like.”

The blogger went on to claim that the family does not “carry health insurance regularly,” which could be the reason for Robyn going to the emergency room as opposed to a health clinic.

How Did Robyn Brown Get COVID?

It appeared that Kody and his wives – Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, and Robyn – as well as ex-wife Christine Brown, were taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. So seriously, in fact, it caused a major rift between the polygamous patriarch and some of his adult children.

“I’m tired of it. It’s literally ruining our family,” son Gabe, whom he shares with Janelle, said during a season 16 episode of their family’s TLC reality series.

“If she’s traveling and she’s cool with it, why don’t we just do Thanksgiving with Christine?” Gabe continued. “Dad can do his bulls–t and we’ll do ours.”

While it’s unclear how COVID-19 reached their household, Kody later claimed that Christine and Janelle were trying to catch him “in some kind of COVID protocol hypocrisy.”

“Here’s the thing,” Kody said during a September episode. “Everybody can do what they want, but I can’t be exposed to people and then be going from house to house all the time.”