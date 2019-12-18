They needed answers. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff both posted videos and photos to their Instagram Stories on December 17 and 18 suggesting their daughter, Ember Roloff, was in the hospital. Little People, Big World alum Jeremy, 29, revealed exactly why in a short video post he made in which he also expressed frustration with how long medical tests can take.

First, Jeremy updated his Story to show the entrance of an emergency room. Then he filmed a short clip and said, “It’s currently 4:00 a.m. We’ve been here since 10:30 p.m. You know, Ember’s fever spiked pretty bad and we just decided to go to the E.R. because of some problems she’s been having all week. She’s just been feeling really sick.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“And the hospital just takes forever,” the former reality star complained. “So we’ve been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it’s been three and a half hours. That doesn’t make any sense.” Finally, he updated his Story with a simple caption that read, “Home … 4:54.”

Over on her Instagram Story, Audrey, 28, also kept her followers updated on what was going on with her daughter. In the first clip indicating something was up, she showed Ember, 2, lying in a hospital bed at almost 1:30 in the morning. She then uploaded a photo of herself holding her daughter at 2:30 a.m. with the caption, “This is how our night has been going … ”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Finally, Audrey included a clip from around 4:00 a.m., showing Ember sucking on a popsicle with her mama sitting in the hospital bed with her. Poor little girl!

None of the other members of the Roloff family posted on social media about what was going on, so hopefully, Ember’s health scare wasn’t too serious. This time of year, it’s likely that the little girl just had a bad cold or another sickness that she just couldn’t kick, and her parents needed a little more assistance in helping their daughter get back to a healthy state.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

This might be the first major health issue for Ember that Little People, Big World fans and followers of Jeremy and Audrey have heard about — although her mama had mono back in June 2018, which was probably no fun at all. Here’s hoping the whole family is healthy and happy in time for the holidays!