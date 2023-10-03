Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville suffered a health scare when she was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, October 1. After the situation made headlines, fans are likely wondering why she was hospitalized and how she’s doing now.

When Was Brandi Glanville Rushed to the Hospital?

Brandi took to Twitter on October 1 to reveal that she had been rushed to the hospital.

“I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help!” she wrote. “You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.”

Glanville, who shares sons Mason, 20, and Jake, 16, with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, did not specify which son was with her at the time of the incident.

The Bravo star shared another update on Monday, October 2, and praised the hospital staff that was taking care of her. “Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they’re getting ready to go on strike!” Brandi wrote. “They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though.”

Why Was Brandi Glanville Rushed to the Hospital?

While she revealed that she spent at least one day at the hospital, Brandi did not share any details about her health scare.

Has Brandi Glanville Shared Updates Following Her Health Scare?

While it’s not currently known why Brandi was hospitalized or how she’s doing, she is seemingly in good spirits.

Brandi posted a photo of her hospital chart on October 1 that listed “Dr. Cohen” as her doctor and “Ciara” as her nurse. “No escaping ⁦@BravoTV⁩ even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name,” she captioned the photo, referencing Andy Cohen and Summer House star Ciara Miller. “Being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem.”

Is Brandi Glanville Currently Filming ‘Real Housewives’?

The TV personality was hospitalized amid her feud with fellow Real Housewives star Caroline Manzo.

In January, it was revealed that Brandi and Caroline stopped filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco after the California native was accused of allegedly kissing and inappropriately touching her costar.

“This devastating and frankly it’s so unwarranted,” Brandi’s attorney, Duncan Levin, exclusively told In Touch about Caroline’s accusations in March. “She is very committed to making sure that the truth comes out.”

A source told Page Six that Brandi allegedly “put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area” in February 2023. However, the mother of two seemingly denied the claims via Twitter on February 6. “Check your sources people!!!!” she wrote at the time.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” Peacock and RHUGT production company, Shed Media, said in a statement to People about the incident in February. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Brandi’s attorney later requested that Warner Brothers release audio and video that documented the alleged incident.

“The truth is going to come out. I just think it’s cynical to hold all of that for a release date to try to gin up viewership for a television show,” he told In Touch. “I think that companies have a responsibility when there have been such serious allegations levied to set the record straight.”