Why RHONJ Season 14 Won’t Have A Reunion: Andy Cohen Explains

After an explosive ​season, fans were shocked to learn that the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 would not end with ​a typical reunion. Viewers were upset that they wouldn’t get to see the cast hash things out on stage, but Andy Cohen had some details behind the decision.

Why Won’t ‘RHONJ’ Season 14 Have a Reunion?

Andy appeared on ​”Reality Checked with Kiki Monique” on June 3, 2024, to give some insight on the reasons why there wouldn’t be a Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 reunion.

“I do want to give some context to the announcement over the weekend that there was gonna be no Jersey reunion because I feel like there are a lot of theories about what this could mean,” Andy told Kiki. “I think that the main thing is this will all make sense once you see the finale. It is one of those classic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come.”

Fans Will Feel ‘Complete’ After the ‘RHONJ’ Season 14 Finale

The longtime Bravolebrity added that the last episode of the season was essentially a finale and a reunion tied in one.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

“When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately and then we talked,” Andy explained. “It’s in the great tradition of absolute shocking, dramatic Jersey finales and they have this final epic group encounter, which is like, it feels like the Last Supper and is just so Jersey. And it’s shocking and it’s dramatic and it’s amazing TV. I’m telling you, when you see it, I think that you’ll feel complete. I really do.”

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

How Will Season 14 Of ‘RHONJ’ End Without Reunion?

However, Andy assured fans that the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 finale wasn’t the end of the season.

“There will be something that Bravo is cooking up in place of a reunion, and so that is to be announced,” the dad of one told Kiki. “This season, it is really catching fire. There’s stuff happening with everyone. I feel like this announcement about the reunion came without much context, and so I just wanted to fill in some of the blanks for you. If you think about the timing of when we tape reunions, typically we tape them about six weeks before the end of the season, which means that we would’ve been taping this one in a couple weeks. We were letting the cast know. And, of course, it leaked, as things do.”