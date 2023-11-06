Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga revealed where she stands with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice amid their latest feud.

“It’s unfortunate. There is not a real team happening here so it’s just it is what it is,” Melissa, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, November 5, when she was asked to describe the “vibe” between the RHONJ cast at BravoCon.

She went on to reveal that she and Teresa, 51, are currently doing their best to film season 14 despite their ongoing drama. “We make it work right?” Melissa continued. “Somehow we are all professionals and we are making it happen.”

When Melissa asked if she could tease what fans can expect in the upcoming season, she admitted that she can only share her side of the story. “Honestly, I don’t know what’s being filmed on the other side,” the Bravo star said.

Melissa noted that she and Teresa have been around each other since they filmed season 13, which concluded in June, though shared they haven’t filmed much together.

“We have been in the same room together. I don’t know who is saying that we haven’t,” she explained. “We both have zero desire to communicate and I think it’s better that way. Like, boundaries.”

While Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, have had drama with Teresa for years, their feud escalated during season 13 when the mother of four accused Melissa of cheating on Joe, 44. Melissa denied the accusations, though the drama continued when she was excluded from Teresa’s bridal party. In light of the snub, the couple chose to not attend Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022.

“I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming. I’m totally fine with it,” Teresa said while discussing their absence during an August 2022 episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast. “You’ll see it play out on TV … The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

Even after the wedding played out on the show, Melissa and Teresa’s feud continued when the Love Italian Style author accused Teresa of using her and Joe for a “storyline” during the RHONJ season 13 reunion.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Haddad

Meanwhile, Teresa claimed that Melissa and Joe allegedly spent time with people who were “responsible” for putting her and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, in jail following their fraud arrest. The former couple were ​sentenced to serve time behind bars after they were found guilty on mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud ​charges in October 2014.

Also during BravoCon, Teresa told the crowd that she has no interest in reconciling with her brother and sister-in-law.

“Listen, my parents are not here anymore. So no,” she began. “First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust. Sorry. That chapter is closed with my brother unfortunately. It really is.”