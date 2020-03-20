Oops! Cortney Hendrix’s fiancé had to improvise his proposal after learning his first idea was a little too extravagant. The Married at First Sight season 1 star agreed to marry her boyfriend, Sherm, on March 6, but now a source close to the couple exclusively reveals to In Touch that the proposal didn’t exactly go according to plan. Though the accountant originally wanted to pop the question during a romantic trip, he had to go back to the drawing board after a friend hinted it may not be what his lady was hoping for.

“Sherm had debated on doing something much more elaborate, but a friend tipped him off that Cortney’s always wanted something simple,” the source says. “So he scrapped the plan and asked her to marry him the night before they went on their trip. He put the ring in a glass of wine and asked her to fill it up, and that’s how she found the ring.”

It seems like Cortney, 31, may have known something was up. Just one day before the proposal, she debuted her “bright new blonde” hair on Instagram. And as it turns out, the date the couple got engaged is pretty significant for the former reality star.

“On March 6, 2014, I received a call from Kinetic Content that I was going to be married at first sight,” the former MAFS star said. “And on the same date 6 years later (March 6th, 2020), Sherm got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. It truly felt full circle!”

Courtesy of Cortney Hendrix

The relationship is a breath of fresh air for both Cortney and her man. Before finding each other, Cortney was married to her MAFS costar Jason Carrion, who she split from in February 2019. Sherm had just gotten out of an engagement of his own. “After everything we both had been through, we didn’t know it was possible,” the reality personality said. “We are both grateful for our past because it led us to each other, made us grow through some of the darkest times and prepared us for this relationship and a lifetime of love and partnership.”

Though Cortney and Jason, one of the first couples the experts matched over 10 seasons of the show, ultimately couldn’t make their relationship last, it’s clear both stars are marriage-minded. Jason, 33, also got engaged again in December 2019, and The Sun reports he and Roxanne Pallett walked down the aisle in January 2020.