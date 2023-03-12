Tom Cruise will not be making an appearance at the 95th annual Academy Awards, even though his film Top Gun: Maverick is nominated for six awards. Keep reading to find out why the actor will not be attending the 2023 Oscars.

Why Isn’t Tom Cruise at the 2023 Oscars?

Tom was absent from the March 12 ceremony as he’s currently in the United Kingdom filming for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II, according to Deadline.

The news of Tom’s absence follows reports that Lady Gaga, who was nominated for Best Original Song for Top Gun: Maverick’s concluding track, “Hold My Hand,” will be performing at the Oscars following initial reports of a scheduling conflict.

How Many Oscars Was Top Gun: Maverick Nominated For?

Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for six awards; Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound, Music (Original Song), Visual Effects and Adaptive Screenplay. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is set to accept the award should it win Best Picture.

The sequel’s many nominations were a delightful surprise to fans as Tom and the production crew put in countless hours to create the thrilling aviation action.

When speaking with Screen Rant in May 2022, the Edge of Tomorrow actor explained that creating the action movie was his “dream.”

“Listen, the whole point of making films and the beauty of it is that you get to travel the world and see other cultures and be part of communities,” he told the outlet when explaining why going above and beyond with filming huge action shots was necessary. “To look and walk in someone else’s shoes and feel what they are [feeling]. Making movies, you’re constantly learning. You have to constantly work to become more and more competent in many different fields. And I want to tell them, that’s the beauty of making movies. That’s why I’ve always pushed my films to go international, around the world and in different communities. And to be part of that right from the beginning.”