Lights, camera … fashion! The 2023 Oscars are set to roll out the red carpet for the best in fashion! From stunning gowns to dazzling suits, several celebrities are ready to pull out all the stops when it comes to their ceremony outfits.

Set at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the annual awards show recognized countless stars for the Best Actor and Actress categories, including Austin Butler for his performance in Elvis and Ana De Armas in Blonde.

As for Best Picture nominees, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences nodded All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel nomination came as a delightful surprise to fans, as the War of the Worlds star and the production crew put in countless hours of work to create the daredevil aviation experience the film offers.

When speaking with Screen Rant in May 2022, Tom explained that creating the action movie was his “dream.”

“Listen, the whole point of making films and the beauty of it is that you get to travel the world and see other cultures and be part of communities,” he told the outlet when explaining why going above and beyond with filming huge action shots was necessary. “To look and walk in someone else’s shoes and feel what they are [feeling]. Making movies, you’re constantly learning. You have to constantly work to become more and more competent in many different fields. And I want to tell them, that’s the beauty of making movies. That’s why I’ve always pushed my films to go international, around the world and in different communities. And to be part of that right from the beginning.”

Without music, movies wouldn’t be the same, and the Academy recognized multiple well-known artists for their musical contributions to films. Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Original Song for Top Gun: Maverick’s concluding track, “Hold My Hand.”

Rihanna was also recognized for her single “Lift Me Up,” which was featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The “Disturbia” singer was given the chance to perform at the Oscars just one month after she brought the stadium down during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

While she took the stage on the field in February, RiRi performed several of her hits while simultaneously revealing that she is pregnant with baby No. 2. She, of course, made the big announcement in style, wearing an all-red ensemble with a matching cape as she closed the show with her song “Diamonds.”

Check back for updates and to see what your favorite stars wore at the Oscars!