Proud daughter! Bella Cruise showed love to dad Tom Cruise by rocking a vintage Top Gun shirt while on a stroll in London on Tuesday, May 10.

Bella, 29, looked casually chic in the rare photos while out and about, wearing a vintage shirt repping Tom’s 1986 film, Top Gun, paired with black jeans, a denim jacket and black combat boots. The artist pulled the look together with dark sunglasses and a white baseball cap.

She was seen supporting her dad’s film just weeks before its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, is set to hit theaters on May 24.

The photos of Bella – whose birth name is Isabella – may be surprising to some, as the California native has chosen to step aside from her glamorous Hollywood life in favor of a private life in London. She works as an artist and lives with husband Max Parker, whom she married in 2015.

Shutterstock

Tom, 59, shares Bella with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. The exes – who were married from 1990 until 2001 – also share son Connor, 27.

The Mission: Impossible star and the Big Little Lies actress, 54, first met on the set of Days of Thunder in 1990. The two quickly fell in love and tied the knot later that year on Christmas Eve of that year.

Tom and Nicole built a family together when they adopted Bella following her birth in October 1992. Three years later, the Risky Business actor and the Eyes Wide Shut star adopted Connor in January 1995.

The pair made an effort to give their kids private childhoods, though fans were able to watch Bella and Connor grow up when they stepped out for fun family outings and other occasions.

While neither Bella nor Connor pursued acting careers like their parents, they have expressed interest in the Church of Scientology, of which Tom is a member. The Moulin Rouge! star previously insisted she’ll always be there for her kids despite their connection to the church.

“They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” the Oscar-winner told WHO magazine in November 2018. “And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open.”

Nicole — who shares her younger daughters, Sunday and Faith, with husband Keith Urban — noted she’s as “private” as possible when it comes to her adult kids because she doesn’t want to jeopardize their relationship.

“I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children,” she gushed. “Because it’s what my purpose is.”