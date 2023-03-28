Despite a few flings here and there, Jersey Shore‘s Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio was single for the majority of his time on reality television. However, his eligible bachelor ways came to a halt after meeting his now girlfriend, Nikki Hall. Well … sort of, anyway. While the world-famous DJ and the model are still together today, they’ve definitely gone through a lot as a couple. To learn more about Pauly and Nikki’s romance, keep reading.

How Did Pauly D and Nikki Meet?

On reality TV, of course! The social media influencer was a contestant on season 1 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny.

It was clear to viewers from the beginning that Pauly and Nikki had a strong connection. That said, the father of one, who shares daughter Amabella with ex Amanda Markert, chose not to pursue anything serious with Nikki at the end of season 1.

When Did Pauly D and Nikki Start Dating?

Thankfully, they reconnected while filming season 2 of Double Shot at Love. By the season finale, a loved-up Pauly D and Nikki claimed they were going to take things slow but come October 2020, fans noticed they were quarantining together in Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” Pauly dished to In Touch during a January 2021 interview.

“Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2. It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown,” the Providence, Rhode Island, native added. “This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

At first, Pauly’s fellow Jersey Shore roomies couldn’t believe he finally settled down. “I never thought I’d see the day,” Deena Cortese joked after Pauly D broke the news of his relationship via Zoom call during season 4 of JSFV.

Will Pauly D and Girlfriend Nikki Hall Get Engaged?

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gushed over the lovebirds, saying that he “definitely sees” the couple getting married in the future. “I think that Nikki and Pauly are definitely living their best life,” he told In Touch in June 2022. “I really can’t tell you exactly how their story ends or what’s gonna happen in the season, but I can tell you that I think this year, that someone’s gonna get down on one knee,” he added.

Nikki Got Into a Fight With Angelina On ‘Jersey Shore’

The brunette beauty started to make appearances on the show progressively over time, especially during season 5. During a September 2022 episode, Nikki and Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick got into an altercation after the Staten Island native poured wine on her, leading to a wine fight.

However, Pauly came to his girlfriend’s defense and literally busted a door open for her.

When Were Pauly D and Nikki Hall Last Seen Together?

Although the couple rarely posts one another on social media, fans question if Pauly D and Nikki split since they last posted each other on their TikTok accounts in September 2022.

However, things are seemingly amicable between the pair as Pauly D still follows Nikki on Instagram and commented on her January 23, 2023, post.

Nikki and Pauly later squashed speculation about the status of their relationship with a flirty exchange on Instagram on March 27, 2023. “Mr. Vegas,” Nikki captioned a post in honor of Pauly’s 2023 Las Vegas residency, to which he commented, “Oh hi my luv.”

Why Isn’t Nikki on ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 6?

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Nikki’s absence from season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation; however, it is unclear exactly why she has yet to appear in an episode.

“Where is Nikki from #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation, I have yet to see her on any episode and that is NOT sitting well with me,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, “Did Nikki and Pauly break up? She’s disappeared…”