Now that Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s season has come to an end, it’s time for Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew to serve up the drama on Below Deck Med ‘s much anticipated season 7. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, her new staff and more!

When Does Below Deck Med Season 7 Return?

The show premieres on Bravo on Monday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET. That has been the series’ regular time slot that it shares with the other Below Deck franchises as they cycle through their seasons.

Where Can Fans Watch Below Deck Med Season 7?

While the show will air on its usual home on Bravo, fans who have NBC’s streaming service Peacock will have access to new episodes a week prior to when they appear on the cable channel. The first episode of Below Deck Med season 7 will be available on Monday, July 4, for streaming subscribers.

Where Will Below Deck Med Season 7 Take Place?

The show headed to the island of Malta for filming, a prospect that Captain Sandy is thrilled about. “This is my first time ever in Malta,” she gushed in the trailer that dropped on Tuesday, June 21, adding, “This season, for me, it’s a new place, a new boat, with new department heads.” The series filmed aboard the 163-foot motor yacht Home, after cruising the Croatian coastline aboard the 180-foot superyacht Lady Michelle in season 6, which was the show’s largest boat to date.

Are There Any Returning Cast Members From Below Deck Med Season 6?

The season is going to be filled with eager new faces with the exception of season 6 fan-favorite Mzi “Zee” Dempers. The deckhand won the hearts of viewers with his chivalrous attempts at dating stewardess Courtney Veale. Even though she put him in the friend zone, Zee’s positive attitude, bright smile and awkward charm made him beloved.

Is Malia White Retuning As Bosun?

After two seasons sailing with her mentor Captain Sandy, Malia revealed she won’t be leading the deck team on season 7, deciding to take a year off. “I was recently in a really bad scooter accident, and I’m trying to upgrade so I’m not just a bosun anymore. I want to try and become an officer,’ she explained on Brandi Glanville‘s “Unfiltered” podcast on June 2, 2022.

Who Are the New Cast Members in Below Deck Med Season 7?

There will be all new department heads for fans to get to know, including chief stew Natasha Webb, chef Dave White and bosun Raygan Tyler. The interior team will feature stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, while the exterior will be covered by deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell in addition to Zee.